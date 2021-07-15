Missing 15-year-old Castle Pines boy found in Denver after several days

DENVER – A 15-year-old Castle Pines boy missing since last Friday was found in Denver Thursday and reunited with his parents, but detectives are still working to figure out what transpired over the past six days.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Alex Gratix was found Thursday at a park in Denver after a tip was sent in. The sheriff’s office said its detectives, along with Denver police, found him and confirmed it was the boy.

“Detectives are speaking to Alex to try to determine where he has been and what he has been doing,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Gratrix, who the sheriff’s office said is developmentally delayed, had last been seen on a surveillance camera in Castle Pines at 8 a.m. last Friday. Scent hounds were sent in earlier this week after a dog picked up a track in Castle Pines Village. Law enforcement also used drones to search for him.

The boy was reported missing around 11:20 p.m. Friday and went missing after a dispute, the sheriff’s office said previously. Authorities had received multiple tips from people who believed they had seen the boy but did not locate him until Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Gratix’s parents were declining interview requests Thursday, and no further information was immediately available.

