Miss Juneteenth of Pueblo is crowned, talks breaking down barriers

As we prepare to celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19, a group of young women is planning to share the message of freedom all year long.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 18, 2022
The Juneteenth pageant in Pueblo took place in early June.

Contestants showed off their talents and smarts, and answered some tough questions for the judges.

The winners will go on to serve the community throughout the year, and spread the message and history of Juneteenth.

Jianni Tripp-Arthur was crowned as this year's Juneteenth Princess.

Queen Evans is Lil' Miss Juneteenth.

Marina Fennell was announced as Pueblo's Miss Juneteenth of 2022.

Fennell, who attends the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, studies mechanical engineering.

She says the pageant is all about breaking down barriers.

"I think sometimes there's too much of a separation, it's not just Black versus White, or Black versus Brown," she says. "Everyone needs to be involved to truly grow our community."

Fennell is going on to compete in the National Miss Juneteenth pageant in Galveston, TX in October.

