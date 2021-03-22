Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Minor league Cubs player arrested over drugs in Colorado

items.[0].image.alt
Eagle County Sheriff's Office via AP
This Wednesday, March 17, 2021 photo released by the Eagle County Sheriff's Office shows Chicago Cubs minor league baseball player Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Ariz.
Jesus Camargo-Corrales.jpg
Posted at 7:56 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 09:56:21-04

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.

The Vail Daily reports 25-year-old Jesus Camargo-Corrales, of Tempe, Arizona, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on drug charges and ordered held on $75,000 bond.

He remains in custody as of Saturday. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Major League Baseball website says he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014.

A spokesman for the Chicago Cubs organization said they are aware of the arrest and were investigating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV