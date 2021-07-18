Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Minor injuries reported after plane makes emergency landing in Boulder County field

items.[0].image.alt
Boulder County Sheriff's Office
boulder county plane crash.png
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 16:05:31-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.— A pilot and a passenger sustained minor injuries after the plane they were in made an emergency landing in a field near the Longmont airport Sunday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., the aircraft took off from the Vance-Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont when, for an unknown reason, had to make an emergency landing, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane, piloted by a 69-year-old man with a 62-year-old female passenger onboard, crash-landed in a field just west of the airport's runway, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said both occupants were able to get out of the aircraft on their own and were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation with minor injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school