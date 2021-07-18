Minor injuries reported after plane makes emergency landing in Boulder County field

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.— A pilot and a passenger sustained minor injuries after the plane they were in made an emergency landing in a field near the Longmont airport Sunday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., the aircraft took off from the Vance-Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont when, for an unknown reason, had to make an emergency landing, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane, piloted by a 69-year-old man with a 62-year-old female passenger onboard, crash-landed in a field just west of the airport's runway, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said both occupants were able to get out of the aircraft on their own and were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation with minor injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the cause of the incident.

