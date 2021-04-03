Watch
'Minor injuries': 3 West Metro firefighters hurt responding fire at apartment complex

West Metro Fire
The injuries happened as the firefighters were working the apartment complex fire near Simms and Bowles, according to a WestMetroFire tweet.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Apr 03, 2021
Three West Metro Firefighters were injured on Saturday while responding to an early morning fire.

The injuries happened as the firefighters were working the fire at an apartment complex near Simms and Bowles, according to a WestMetroFire tweet. While opening a door, the fire flashed over and the three firefighters received minor injuries.

The fire started in the engine compartment of a parked vehicle and is believed to be accidental, according to the tweet.

