'Minor injuries': 3 West Metro firefighters hurt responding fire at apartment complex

Three West Metro Firefighters were injured on Saturday while responding to an early morning fire.

The injuries happened as the firefighters were working the fire at an apartment complex near Simms and Bowles, according to a WestMetroFire tweet. While opening a door, the fire flashed over and the three firefighters received minor injuries.

The fire started in the engine compartment of a parked vehicle and is believed to be accidental, according to the tweet.