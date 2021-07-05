Miller Farms holds Fourth of July fundraiser to rebuild from tornado damage

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. -- The owners of Miller Farms held their first in-person fundraiser Sunday, as they rebuild from the tornado that destroyed 60 acres of crops in May.

"It was really nice to see people, to have them come out," said Michelle Van Hoesen of Miller Farms. "After the tornado... to come together and be able to help us back is just incredible."

The fundraiser was catered by Tajahi Cooke, who owns Ms. Betty's Cooking in Denver. He says his relationship with the farm owners and their common mission to serve their community drew him to help.

"We wanted to be here. We wanted to show some love to the Millers," said Cooke. "I'm loving this right now. This is awesome."