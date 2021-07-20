Watch
Milavec Lake closed to water activities after officials find 'suspicious algae'

Robin Shock Montgomery
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 19, 2021
FREDERICK, Colo. — Officials are prohibiting activities at Milavec Lake after finding "suspicious algae" in the water Monday.

The Public Works Department immediately contacted a company to address the algae concerns.

All activities related to water contact, including fishing, boating, wading and animals in or near the water, are prohibited.

Signs will be posted at the lake to notify visitors of the algae and the activities that are prohibited.

Details on what kind of algae was found were not immediately available.

This comes after Sloan’s Lake recently tested positive for potentially deadly blue-green algae earlier this month.

