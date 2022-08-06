Watch Now
Microplastics increasingly found in Colorado's snowpack

This 2013 photo from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows piece of microplastic foam debris found along the coast of Alaska, on a person's finger. Scientists are finding "microplastics" - incredibly tiny bits of broken-down plastic smaller than a fraction of a grain of rice - everywhere in the environment, from ocean water to inside the guts of fish and even mixed in with the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales. Dozens of scientists from around the U.S. West will attend a gathering this week in Bremerton, Wash., to better focus the research on the environmental threat. (NOAA via AP)
Aug 06, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Researchers in Colorado have identified tiny pieces of plastic in a snowpack sample from the pristine high country — a finding that may confirm suspicions that an invisible layer of microplastics blankets the Rocky Mountains.

The Colorado Sun reports that the researchers suspect the plastic comes from distant sources, and they plan follow-up studies on more samples.

They will be looking for any dangers for downhill cities that reply on snowpack for water, impacts on wildlife and on the snowpack itself.

Much like dust that blows onto the snowpack from the Colorado Plateau and the Great Basin, the microplastics may absorb sunshine and speed up snowmelt.

