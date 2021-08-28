Michael Lewis' story: family remember Broomfield Army veteran killed while confronting suspect

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — When a suspect opened fire in a Broomfield neighborhood this week, the community lost one its biggest champions

According to police, Michael Lewis was tragically killed Wednesday morning after confronting a suspect that was breaking into cars. Family members told Denver7 Lewis had just turned 72 in July and was passionate about the city he called home.

"I don't think he can be forgotten," said Alissa Lewis-Lorenz, the man's daughter.

On Friday, she and her brother, Sean Lewis, spoke about their father's legacy at a table filled with family photos.

Courtesy: Michael Lewis' family Michael Lewis with son and daughter at granddaughter's baptism.

"I don't think anybody ever thinks this could happen to someone you know," Lewis-Lorenz said.

Michael Lewis received an honorable discharge from the Army and would later raise his two children in Broomfield.

"He got voted most supportive male parent this year," Lewis-Lorenz said as she flipped through her old high school newspaper.

Courtesy: Michael Lewis' family High school newspaper shows Michael Lewis named in superlative a "most supportive parent"

She said her father also prioritized being involved in the lives of his grandchildren.

"He wanted to know what they were doing, where they were and if he could go to whatever they were doing," Lewis-Lorenz said.

The last Google searches on Michael Lewis' phone were for his granddaughter's high school softball teammates. He wanted to know what colleges they were going to attend.

"He was proud of every kid he encountered," Lewis-Lorenz said.

Courtesy: Michael Lewis' family Chair placed in right field at Broomfield High softball game in honor of Michael Lewis.

The siblings said their family is still in collective shock over the circumstances. Lewis-Lorenz made plans to deliver an embroidered baseball cap to her father this week.

The cap has the logo of the university his granddaughter is attending this fall.

"I won't get to give it to him," Lewis-Lorenz said through tears.

Courtesy: Michael Lewis' family Michael Lewis' initials placed on helmets of Broomfield High School softball players

"He was trying to do the right thing to look out for his neighbors, and he paid the ultimate price for that," Sean Lewis said.

In addition to his love for softball, the family patriarch was also a member of the 10th Mountain Division Reenactment Group. The group does reenactments as living memorial to honor the men of the 10th Mountain Infantry Division.

Courtesy: Michael Lewis' family Michael Lewis with 10th Mountain Infantry Division Reenactment Group

"He loved it," the son said.

Family members now hope justice can be delivered on behalf of their loved one.

"He was the one that we always knew we could look up to for guidance and support," Sean Lewis said.

"He was kind and he was loving," Lewis-Lorenz added, as more tears welled up in her eyes.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to Lewis' death, but police have indicated there may be more suspects. On Friday, Broomfield police asked the community to submit any video of car break-ins that occurred from 5-7 a.m. on Aug. 25. Videos can be submitted here.

"This crime has understandably left many residents shaken," the Broomfield Police Department said in a news release. "Detectives have worked around clock and will continue to do so to bring this case to conclusion."

