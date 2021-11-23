Watch
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offering $100,000 reward for information regarding 2001 murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for any tips about a 20-year old Denver cold case.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Nov 22, 2021
DENVER, Colo. — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information regarding a 20-year-old unsolved murder.

On January 25, 2001, the Denver Police Department was called out to 2951 North Newton Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located 33-year-old Thad Tigges suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tigges died from his injuries. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for Tigges' death is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $100,000.

