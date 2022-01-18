Metro Denver animal shelters see boost in donations from Betty White Challenge

DENVER — At least two metro Denver area animal shelters have seen a spike in donations Monday, and they’re crediting it to the Betty White Challenge trending on Twitter in honor of what would have been the beloved actress’ 100th birthday .

The Foothills Animal Shelter said it sees up to $500 in donations on a normal day.

But on Monday, Foothills saw a significant increase in donations, which it attributes to Betty White’s birthday challenge going around social media.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude because she was also such an animal lover, and that’s been shown today,” said Joan Thielen, the marketing and community engagement manager at Foothills Animal Shelter. “We didn’t do anything. We didn’t ask our community to donate. They did this 100% on [their] own, which I think shows what a compassionate group we have here and what a compassionate community we have to help animals in need in Betty White’s honor.”

As of 4:40 p.m., Foothills said it received $16,300 from 528 donors, and donations were still coming in.

We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for all the Good Humans who have donated in honor of Betty White.



Thank you for being a friend 🧡https://t.co/PpEt79u378 #BettyWhiteChallenge #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/ez1Tzam9lF — Foothills Animal Shelter (@FAShelter) January 17, 2022

The Dumb Friends League said it was also receiving an increase in donations Monday.

“We are aware of the Betty White Challenge and so pleased with what she did for animals. She even visited the Dumb Friends League in the past,” the shelter said in a statement.

The Dumb Friends League said it’s received $21,294 online from 663 donors, and $1,695 came through the mail prior to Monday from 47 donors in honor of Betty White.

