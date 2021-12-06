Meticulous restoration underway at Air Force Academy chapel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force Academy chapel is one of the most distinctive pieces of architecture in Colorado.

But few people have caught a glimpse of it for more than a year.

That’s because the entire building is undergoing an exhaustive restoration inside a 14-story “cocoon.”

And it’s not likely to emerge any time soon.

Colorado Public Radio reports the more than $150 million renovation of the Cadet Chapel in Colorado Springs is going to take months — or perhaps more than a year, longer than originally expected.

What is under the temporary building — or cocoon — now is just a massive steel skeleton covered in rust-colored primer.