ESTES PARK, Colo. -- Did you see it? A meteor streaking through the night sky early Sunday morning turned night into day near Estes Park, and it was all caught on camera.

Cindy Sumonia shared surveillance video of the light display on Our Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group. She said it happened outside of Estes Park around 4:30 a.m.

Watch the stunning light show it in the three videos below: