Metal testing sought on mummified spiritual leader's body

Posted at 7:44 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 09:44:04-04

DENVER (AP) — A coroner in southern Colorado hasn't yet been able to determine what caused the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in what appeared to be a shrine.

Saguache County's coroner tells The Denver Post he doesn’t know when Amy Carlson’s autopsy will be finished because he can’t find a lab to test her body for heavy metals.

Carlson’s group, Love Has Won, used electrolysis to break down metals into various solutions that its members sold online as health aids.

Carlson’s body was discovered in a Moffat home April 28.

Seven of her followers are under investigation.

