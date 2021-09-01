Mesa County deputy clerk charged with burglary, cybercrime, records show

DENVER – Court records confirm that Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley faces a felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charge while she remains the subject of investigations into election security breaches.

Knisley faces charges of second-degree burglary of a building, a class 4 felony, and cybercrime — unauthorized access, a class 2 misdemeanor, according to the court records.

Charles Ashby at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel first reported the charges. According to the report, Knisley turned herself in to the court on Wednesday. The court records show the offense date for Knisley, 57, was Aug. 27.

The Daily Sentinel, which obtained the warrant for her arrest, reported the charges are separate from the ongoing criminal investigations by the district attorney and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The report also said that Knisley was found inside the Clerk and Recorder’s Office and trying to print something using under-fire Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ computer passwords even though she was not allowed to be there.

Denver7 has requested information on the charges from District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and from the county, but they did not immediately respond to those requests Wednesday afternoon. Knisley did not have an attorney listed in court records.

The court records show she had a $2,000 bond set on Wednesday and that a mandatory protection order was issued.

Knisley and Peters were sued by Secretary of State Jena Griswold and a Mesa County elector on Monday as Griswold seeks to remove Peters as the county’s designated election official and to bar her and Knisley from any oversight or involvement with this November’s election.

The Department of State’s investigation into the election security breaches found that Knisley and Sandra Brown, another Clerk and Recorder employee, helped a man named Gerald Wood who does not work for the county, get into a May 25 “trusted build” of the election system by misrepresenting Wood’s role. That trusted build is where officials believe images were taken of secret passwords used by the Mesa County voting system.

The lawsuit filed earlier this week says Knisley was suspended with pay by the county’s human resources director on Aug. 23. According to the records, the alleged burglary and cybercrime occurred on Aug. 27.

It also said that Peters and Knisely are both presently absent, and should they return, are “unable to perform the required duties as a result of her above wrongful acts and breaches of duty.”

Griswold said in a statement she could not comment on the criminal matter but did add: “Officials tasked with carrying out safe and secure elections do so in public trust and must be held accountable when they abuse their power or position.”

