Mesa County authorities searching for possible downed plane

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of a possible plane crash east of Grand Junction.

According to the sheriff's office, Denver Aircraft Traffic Control lost communication and radar contact with a Beechcraft Baron twin-engine aircraft around Castle Peak, which is north of Jerry Creek Reservoirs in Mesa County.



Deputies with the sheriff's office and the Plateau Valley Fire Department are searching the area.

Civil Air Patrol and Careflight are helping in the search.

At 11:19 a.m., authorities in a searching helicopter spotted a plane on the ground near the reservoirs. The sheriff's office said it is in a remote are.

Rescue efforts are now underway.

The plane took off from Blake Field in Delta County Monday morning and was en route to Rock Springs, Wyoming.

No other details were available as of 10:50 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.