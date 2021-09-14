Meow Wolf's new Denver location is ready to welcome guests, but first, a sneak peek

DENVER -- The immersive experience inside Meow Wolf's Convergence Station is hard to describe but it involves a freak cosmic event that merged four different worlds from different universes. The exhibits are sure to transport visitors to another realm while igniting their imagination.

"It’s incredible, this journey has been so many years in the making," said Carl Christensen, Meow Wold CEO. "It kind of speaks for itself."

It's hard to miss the building nested right next to I-25 in the Sun Valley neighborhood. Denver is now home to Meow Wolf's largest permanent installation — with other locations in Santa Fe, N.M., and Las Vegas.

The interactive exhibit called Convergence Station starts with a journey courtesy of the Quantum Department of Transportation, which is apparently the oldest transportation station in the multiverse. Visitors will be able to choose their own path through four different worlds as they explore the story behind the exhibit that includes ties to Denver.

"We want people to curate their own experience in our exhibits and so we purposely give you multiple paths that you can go and many choices for how you can experience our exhibits. Once we sell you a ticket, it’s up to you. And so how to curate that experience is up to you," said Chadney Everett, Meow Wolf's Senior Creative Director for Convergence Station.

More than 300 artists contributed to the space and it features the work of 115 Colorado-based creatives. Every room seems to overwhelm the senses and that's kind of the point. Unlike a traditional art gallery, visitors are encouraged to interact with the displays.

"We believe that the work comes to life when the visitor is interacting with it and the thing doesn’t exist until the guest comes and interacts with the thing and brings it to life," said Everett.

Meow Wolf Denver opens to the public on Sept. 17 but tickets are already being sold online.