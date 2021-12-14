Meow Wolf to open newest art exhibition exclusively for those 21 and older on select dates

DENVER — Looking for an out of this world date night? Meow Wolf has you covered!

The company will open its newest exhibition, "Convergence Station," exclusively for those 21-years-old and older on select dates.

The "Adulti-verse" will take place on the first and last Wednesdays of January and February.

Visitors must be 21-years-old or older to enter. IDs will be checked at the door.

Masks are also required. Participants may pull down their mask to eat or drink. Otherwise, masks must cover the person's mouth and nose at all times.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through this link.