Meow Wolf set to open Denver location in the fall

Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:54:02-04

DENVER — The interactive art museum Meow Wolf is set to open its Denver location in the fall, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company announced Wednesday.

located near Empower Field at Mile High under Interstate 25 and West Colfax Avenue, the triangular-shaped building will feature 110 Colorado-based artists on four floors with multiple large anchor spaces showcasing 79 projects.

The estimated 90,000 square foot building will also include a 450+ person live performance venue created in partnership with interactive technology and projection masters, the company said.

In addition to the venue, the Denver location will feature a fast-casual café and a 2,000 square foot gift shop.

The company started in Santa Fe and has a location in Las Vegas. The Denver location will be the company’s largest exhibit.

The project began construction in 2018 and was scheduled to open in early 2020, but COVID-19 put a wrinkle in those plans. The company did not release an exact date on when it will open in the fall.

