Meow Wolf Denver opens ticket sales for immersive art experience

DENVER — Meow Wolf's newest exhibition, Convergence Station, is opening in Denver in September and tickets are now on sale.

The four-story exhibit, which features art from more than 110 Coloradans, is three years in the making. It has more than 70 installations, rooms and portals and is Meow Wolf's largest permanent installation at 90,000 square feet.

Convergence Station opens to the public on Sept. 17.

“The Denver exhibition is bound to bend minds, inspire creativity, and touch hearts when we open our doors this fall," Todd Richins, executive creative producer of Meow Wolf Denver said in July. "Meow Wolf Denver is a one-stop immersive and imaginative art experience for the ages.”

Visitors can also enjoy unique food, a retail space and gift shop.

General admission is $45 per person for anybody 14 years old and up. Admission for children 5-13 years old and all seniors 65 and older is $40. Colorado residents get $10 off these prices.

Meow Wolf's Convergence Station is located at 1338 1st St. in Denver. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.