Meow Wolf announces collaborating artists for Denver location

DENVER — The interactive art museum Meow Wolf is set to open its Denver location in the fall, and on Monday, they announced the names of the 110 Colorado artists collaborating on the Denver exhibition.

located near Empower Field at Mile High under Interstate 25 and West Colfax Avenue, the triangular-shaped building will feature those Colorado-based artists on four floors with multiple large anchor spaces showcasing 79 projects.

The complete Meow Wolf Denver collaborating artist lineup can be found below:

Individual Collaborating Artists & Duos from Colorado:

Adam Christopher

Andi Todaro

Ashley Frazier, Michael Sperandeo

Brandan Styles "Bzurk”, Ellie Rusinova

Brian Corrigan

Cal Duran, David Ocelotl Garcia

Cami Galofre

Chris Bagley

Christopher Owen Nelson, Sam Carlson

Christopher Short

Collin Parson

Corrina Espinosa

Dan Taro

David Farquharson

Dice 51

Douglas A. Schenck “DAS”

Dylan Gebbia-Richards

Frankie Toan

Ian McKenna

Jaime Molina, Pedro Barrios

Jennifer Pettus

Jess Webb

Jodi Stuart, Libby Barbee

Joseph Lamar

Joshua Goss

JUHB.

Justin Camilli

Justin Gitlin aka Cacheflowe

Kalyn Heffernan, Gregg Ziemba

Katy Zimmerman, Erika Wurth

Kia Neill

Kristin Stransky

Laaiaim Mayer

Lauri Lynnxe Murphy

LORDSCIENCE UNIVERSAL

Lumonics

Marjorie Lair, Kyle Vincent Singer

Maya Linke

Myah Sarles

Nicole Banowetz

Nolan Tredway

Ramón Bonilla

Reed Fox, Ben Weirich

Sabin Aell, Randy Rushton

Scott Hildebrandt

Sean Peuquet

Shayna Cohn

Sigrid Sarda

Sofie Birkin

Thomas Scharfenberg

Viviane Le Courtois

Wanderweird

Wynn Earl Buzzell Jr.

Collaborating Artist Groups from Colorado

Andrew Novick, Pamela Webb, Robert Ayala

bearwarp

Chad Colby, Lexis Loeb, Hayley Kirkman

Charles Kern, Ty Holter, Ben Jackson, Rachel Bilys, Brett Sasine

Demiurge LLC: Joe Riche and Wynn Buzzell

Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid, Batochir Batkhishig

F. Ria Khan, Armon Naein, Blake Gambel, Calvin Logan, Charles Candon, Harrison Bolin, Luke Collier, Maria Deslis, Sky Johnson, Sofia Rubio-Topete

Ladies Fancywork Society

Merhia Wiese, Annabelle Wiese, Maggie Wiese, Eunseo Zoey Kim, Dan Griner

Mike Lustig, Mitch Hoffman, Tim Omspach, Nathan Koral, Evan Beloni, Ryan Elmendorf, Scott Wilson, Charlis Robbins

Molina Speaks, Stevon Lucero, DJ Icewater, Felix "Fast4ward" Ayodele, Diles, Emily Swank

Oren Lomena, Alaine "Skeena" Rodriguez, Alius Hu

Peniel Apantenco, Kim Shively, Colin Richard Ferguson Ward, In memoriam

Sam Caudill, Sean Louis Rove, Juancristobal Hernández

Secret Love Collective: Katy Batsel, Lares Feliciano, Colby Graham, Piper Rose, Frankie Toan, Katy Zimmerman, Lauren Zwicky, Genevieve Waller

The Church of Many: Andrea Thurber, Elsa Carenbauer, Anna Goss, Maddi Waneka and Emily Merlin

Waffle Cone Club: Kyle Vincent Singer, Scott Kreider, Marjorie Lair

Also Featuring Collaborating Artists and Groups

Everything is Terrible!

Kevin Bourland

Michael Lujan

Moment Factory

Nina Mastrangelo

Scott Geary, Wayne Geary, Gary Ashkin

The company started in Santa Fe and has a location in Las Vegas. The Denver location will be the company’s largest exhibit.

The project began construction in 2018 and was scheduled to open in early 2020, but COVID-19 put a wrinkle in those plans. The company did not release an exact date on when it will open in the fall.