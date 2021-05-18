Meow Wolf announces collaborating artists for Denver location

DENVER — The interactive art museum Meow Wolf is set to open its Denver location in the fall, and on Monday, they announced the names of the 110 Colorado artists collaborating on the Denver exhibition.
located near Empower Field at Mile High under Interstate 25 and West Colfax Avenue, the triangular-shaped building will feature those Colorado-based artists on four floors with multiple large anchor spaces showcasing 79 projects.
The complete Meow Wolf Denver collaborating artist lineup can be found below:
Individual Collaborating Artists & Duos from Colorado:
- Adam Christopher
- Andi Todaro
- Ashley Frazier, Michael Sperandeo
- Brandan Styles "Bzurk”, Ellie Rusinova
- Brian Corrigan
- Cal Duran, David Ocelotl Garcia
- Cami Galofre
- Chris Bagley
- Christopher Owen Nelson, Sam Carlson
- Christopher Short
- Collin Parson
- Corrina Espinosa
- Dan Taro
- David Farquharson
- Dice 51
- Douglas A. Schenck “DAS”
- Dylan Gebbia-Richards
- Frankie Toan
- Ian McKenna
- Jaime Molina, Pedro Barrios
- Jennifer Pettus
- Jess Webb
- Jodi Stuart, Libby Barbee
- Joseph Lamar
- Joshua Goss
- JUHB.
- Justin Camilli
- Justin Gitlin aka Cacheflowe
- Kalyn Heffernan, Gregg Ziemba
- Katy Zimmerman, Erika Wurth
- Kia Neill
- Kristin Stransky
- Laaiaim Mayer
- Lauri Lynnxe Murphy
- LORDSCIENCE UNIVERSAL
- Lumonics
- Marjorie Lair, Kyle Vincent Singer
- Maya Linke
- Myah Sarles
- Nicole Banowetz
- Nolan Tredway
- Ramón Bonilla
- Reed Fox, Ben Weirich
- Sabin Aell, Randy Rushton
- Scott Hildebrandt
- Sean Peuquet
- Shayna Cohn
- Sigrid Sarda
- Sofie Birkin
- Thomas Scharfenberg
- Viviane Le Courtois
- Wanderweird
- Wynn Earl Buzzell Jr.
Collaborating Artist Groups from Colorado
- Andrew Novick, Pamela Webb, Robert Ayala
- bearwarp
- Chad Colby, Lexis Loeb, Hayley Kirkman
- Charles Kern, Ty Holter, Ben Jackson, Rachel Bilys, Brett Sasine
- Demiurge LLC: Joe Riche and Wynn Buzzell
- Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid, Batochir Batkhishig
- F. Ria Khan, Armon Naein, Blake Gambel, Calvin Logan, Charles Candon, Harrison Bolin, Luke Collier, Maria Deslis, Sky Johnson, Sofia Rubio-Topete
- Ladies Fancywork Society
- Merhia Wiese, Annabelle Wiese, Maggie Wiese, Eunseo Zoey Kim, Dan Griner
- Mike Lustig, Mitch Hoffman, Tim Omspach, Nathan Koral, Evan Beloni, Ryan Elmendorf, Scott Wilson, Charlis Robbins
- Molina Speaks, Stevon Lucero, DJ Icewater, Felix "Fast4ward" Ayodele, Diles, Emily Swank
- Oren Lomena, Alaine "Skeena" Rodriguez, Alius Hu
- Peniel Apantenco, Kim Shively, Colin Richard Ferguson Ward, In memoriam
- Sam Caudill, Sean Louis Rove, Juancristobal Hernández
- Secret Love Collective: Katy Batsel, Lares Feliciano, Colby Graham, Piper Rose, Frankie Toan, Katy Zimmerman, Lauren Zwicky, Genevieve Waller
- The Church of Many: Andrea Thurber, Elsa Carenbauer, Anna Goss, Maddi Waneka and Emily Merlin
- Waffle Cone Club: Kyle Vincent Singer, Scott Kreider, Marjorie Lair
Also Featuring Collaborating Artists and Groups
- Everything is Terrible!
- Kevin Bourland
- Michael Lujan
- Moment Factory
- Nina Mastrangelo
- Scott Geary, Wayne Geary, Gary Ashkin
The company started in Santa Fe and has a location in Las Vegas. The Denver location will be the company’s largest exhibit.
The project began construction in 2018 and was scheduled to open in early 2020, but COVID-19 put a wrinkle in those plans. The company did not release an exact date on when it will open in the fall.