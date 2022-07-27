Mega Millions players flock to Colorado's winningest store

DENVER — Many stores across Colorado have been busy printing Mega Millions tickets, as it reaches its third highest jackpot ever at $830 million. One convenience store is receiving extra attention — a 7-Eleven on Tower Road in Denver, which holds the title for the winningest store in the state by dollar amount.

Maliah Zepher, a cashier at the store, estimates they sold 2,000 tickets Tuesday alone ahead of the drawing. The influx in customers caused the Mega Millions system to temporarily crash Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s been pretty hectic,” Zepher said. “It just crashed! It happens a lot. If it’s busy like this all the time, it will just crash. And [customers] will get mad at us, but we can’t do nothing about it.”

Patience may truly be a virtue, though, if past is prologue. Seven customers have collectively won more than $4 million and counting from the Mega Millions, making it the winningest store in Colorado by dollar amount. A King Soopers in Broomfield has had eight winners, but they have collectively garnered only $13,000.

In the video above, see what hopeful customers had to say as they ventured to the lucky store to buy their Mega Millions ticket!

Tuesday's winning numbers are: 29-63-66-7-60. The Mega Ball is 15.