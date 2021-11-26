Medina Alert issued for serious hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

DENVER — A Medina Alert has been issued for a car involved in a serious crash with a motorcycle.

The crash happened at Colorado Avenue and 31st Street in Colorado Springs at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI is looking for a light green 2005 Cadillac STS with Colorado license plate BSUW67 that should have front end damage.

Investigators said the vehicle hit a motorcyclist, causing serious injury, and then took off from the scene.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.