Medina Alert issued for serious hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

CBI searching for light green Cadillac STS
Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Posted at 9:58 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 23:58:48-05

DENVER — A Medina Alert has been issued for a car involved in a serious crash with a motorcycle.

The crash happened at Colorado Avenue and 31st Street in Colorado Springs at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI is looking for a light green 2005 Cadillac STS with Colorado license plate BSUW67 that should have front end damage.

Investigators said the vehicle hit a motorcyclist, causing serious injury, and then took off from the scene.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

