Medina Alert issued after pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver

DENVER – Authorities have issued a Medina Alert following a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Denver early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at 20th and Larimer streets in downtown Denver.

Police said the driver of a 2010 tan Chevrolet Impala struck and injured a pedestrian and then took off.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The Chevy Impala is bearing Colorado license plate BTL-W77.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

