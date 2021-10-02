Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medina Alert issued after pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
medina2.png
Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 12:48:54-04

DENVER – Authorities have issued a Medina Alert following a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Denver early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at 20th and Larimer streets in downtown Denver.

Police said the driver of a 2010 tan Chevrolet Impala struck and injured a pedestrian and then took off.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The Chevy Impala is bearing Colorado license plate BTL-W77.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather