Medina Alert issued after deadly hit-and-run in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Authorities issued a Medina Alert after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Englewood early Saturday morning.

A pedestrian was struck and killed around 12:22 a.m. in the area of 3139 S. Broadway in Englewood, police said.

Police are looking for a newer model silver or white extended cab Dodge pick-up truck that was last seen going southbound on Broadway.

The truck has a black tonneau cover, tinted windows, silver bumper, silver/black tailgate, and an American flag (18”x12”) attached to the antenna. The vehicle should have damage to the front driver’s side.

If seen, call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.

