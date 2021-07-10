Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medina Alert issued after deadly hit-and-run in Englewood

items.[0].image.alt
Englewood police
englewood hit and run.png
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 11:33:35-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Authorities issued a Medina Alert after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Englewood early Saturday morning.

A pedestrian was struck and killed around 12:22 a.m. in the area of 3139 S. Broadway in Englewood, police said.

Police are looking for a newer model silver or white extended cab Dodge pick-up truck that was last seen going southbound on Broadway.

The truck has a black tonneau cover, tinted windows, silver bumper, silver/black tailgate, and an American flag (18”x12”) attached to the antenna. The vehicle should have damage to the front driver’s side.

If seen, call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school