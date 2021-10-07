Medina Alert activated for RAV4 involved in Larimer County crash

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a Toyota RAV4 that was involved in a crash with a cyclist Wednesday evening.

In the alert, CBI said the gray car is a 2009 or 2010 model. It will have heavy front-end damage from the crash, which occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight near the 2200 block of N. Shields and Highway 287 in Larimer County.

Car parts were found at the scene, CBI said.

Colorado State Patrol said the driver left the area after the crash.

Anybody who sees this car is asked to call 911 or Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.

Denver7 is working to learn more. This story will be updated.