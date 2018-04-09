Meat, poultry recall issued for King Soopers on Wadsworth Blvd. in Littleton

Littleton, Colo. -

King Soopers issued a recall Sunday for self-serve and packaged meat, poultry and side dishes sold at its store at 8126 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Littleton.

The recall was issued because of temperature concerns with the location's refrigerated cases, which “may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens,” King Soopers said in a statement. “No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The food items were sold from April 4 to April 7, 2018

The recalled items include the following:

Ground Beef

Ground sausage

Beef – Steaks, Roasts, stew meats

Fresh Pork – Chops, Roasts, diced, ribs

Hams

Lunchmeats

Bacon

Breakfast Sausage

Dinner Sausages

Hot Dogs

Convenience Meals - Ready to Eat Pre-cooked meats, potatoes and sides

Lunchables

Fresh Chicken

Fresh turkey

Ground poultry

King Soopers said the problem was discovered on April 7 when the company was notified that the refrigerated cases' temperature fail-safe was disabled by a construction team during a store remodel.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Customers who have questions may contact King Soopers at 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.