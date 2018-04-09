Meat, poultry recall issued for King Soopers on Wadsworth Blvd. in Littleton

Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 3:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
King Soopers issued a recall Sunday for self-serve and packaged meat, poultry and side dishes sold at its store at 8126 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Littleton.
The recall was issued because of temperature concerns with the location's refrigerated cases, which “may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens,” King Soopers said in a statement. “No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.”
The food items were sold from April 4 to April 7, 2018
The recalled items include the following:
Ground Beef
Ground sausage
Beef – Steaks, Roasts, stew meats
Fresh Pork – Chops, Roasts, diced, ribs
Hams
Lunchmeats
Bacon
Breakfast Sausage
Dinner Sausages
Hot Dogs
Convenience Meals - Ready to Eat Pre-cooked meats, potatoes and sides
Lunchables
Fresh Chicken
Fresh turkey
Ground poultry
King Soopers said the problem was discovered on April 7 when the company was notified that the refrigerated cases' temperature fail-safe was disabled by a construction team during a store remodel.
Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Customers who have questions may contact King Soopers at 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.