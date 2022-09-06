McAuliffe International School ending school early this week due to potential record-breaking heat

DENVER — The McAuliffe International School will end school early Tuesday through Thursday due to forecasted high temperatures.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder tweeted Monday that Denver could see record heat this week. According to a message posted on the school's website, temperatures in some classrooms can reach over 90 degrees on the hottest days.

Record Heat likely at Denver from Tuesday through Thursday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/GIEkpw4uAc — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 6, 2022

From Tuesday through Thursday, classes will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1:32 p.m. to avoid peak temperatures, McAuliffe International School officials said.

The school will still serve lunch in the cafeteria after the 1:32 p.m. dismissal. Officials are working to determine bus transportation times.

To beat the heat, parents are being asked to send their children to school with snacks and full water bottles. If the weather changes, McAuliffe International School may return to its normal schedule.