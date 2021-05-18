Mayor of Broomfield resigns, ending term six months early

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Mayor of the City and County of Broomfield submitted his resignation Monday, ending his term six months early.

Mayor Patrick Quinn's resignation will be effective May 23. He announced last December he would not be seeking re-election.

Quinn decided to resign early after he and his wife, Carleen, determined it was the right choice for their family, according to a press release from the City and County of Broomfield.

Quinn has had two stints as mayor; he served three consecutive terms beginning in 2007, left office in 2013 and was elected as mayor again in 2019.

Quinn also served on Broomfield's Open Space and Trails Committee for eight years and the Broomfield Open Space Foundation for 12 years.

“As all of you know, I love Broomfield and will continue to be its greatest cheerleader. This is a unique place, a place where we chose to raise our five daughters and the place where we will retire,” Quinn says in his resignation letter.

Mayor Pro Tem Guyleen Castriotta will fulfill the mayor’s duties until a new mayor is appointed. Under the Broomfield Charter, City Council has 30 days to fill the vacancy by a majority vote of the Council. Letters of interest can be submitted to the City Clerk.

Whoever is selected will finish out the remainder of Quinn’s term, which ends Nov. 9.

