Mayor nominates former RTD CEO to head Denver International Airport

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock announced his nomination to be the next CEO of Denver International Airport.

Hancock nominated Phil Washington during a press conference Monday. If city council approves the nomination, Washington will take over from current CEO Kim Day, who will be retiring in July after 13 years as CEO.

“We have found that leader, and today I’m proud to announce I am nominating Phil Washington to be the next CEO of Denver International Airport, and to welcome him back to Denver,” Mayor Hancock said.

Washington is no stranger to Denver. He ran Denver metro’s Regional Transportation District for several years before leaving to Los Angeles to lead that county’s regional transportation authority for six years, overseeing between $18- $20 billion in capital projects and providing oversight of an agency with 11,000 employees, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

“I’m honored to be nominated for this role by Mayor Hancock, and excited to have the opportunity not only to return home, but to lead one of the premier airports and airport teams anywhere in the world,” Washington said.

If approved, Washington will run the country’s third busiest airport and oversee a major reconstruction project, a role he has never been in. But Hancock said Washington’s experience with billion dollar budgets and major infrastructure projects, the former RTD CEO will “step into this space and hit the ground running without missing a beat.”

The CEO position at DIA pays an annual salary of $266,143. If city council signs off on the nomination, Washington will start his role the same day Kim Day leaves, July 16.

