Massive fire erupts at abandoned warehouse in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood overnight

DENVER – A massive fire at an abandoned warehouse in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood illuminated the skyline and created a billowing cloud of white smoke overnight as firefighters worked for several hours to put out the flames.

The fire was reported near the intersection of Seminole Road and W. 8th Avenue just after midnight Monday.

Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley told Denver7 the fire happened at an abandoned warehouse that was used by railroad companies in the past.

“When crews got there the fire was already through the roof,” Pixley said.

A second alarm was eventually called due to accessibility issues in relation to the location of the warehouse, Pixley said.

“We know homeless frequent that area. We don’t know if that is connected to the cause of the fire,” Pixley said, adding it may take a while before Denver Fire Department officials determine the exact cause of the blaze.

The fire caused delays on the W Line of RTD’s Light Rail for about two hours.