Massive backups after hole appears on WB I-70 at Floyd Hill

DENVER — Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in the mountains is backed up for several miles after a hole opened up on a bridge at the bottom of Floyd Hill Friday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the right lane on westbound I-70 just past US 6 as crews work to make emergency repairs to the bridge deck, which includes installing steel plates over the 6-foot by 7-foot hole.

We're looking into 285 as being a possible alternate, but due to wind concerns in some areas, we want to make sure the Fairplay area is safe for motorists to travel through. We know that this is inconvenient, but safety is our #1 priority. pic.twitter.com/8WZZgpvpgN — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 29, 2017

The closure and repair work has snagged westbound traffic in the area, turning that stretch of highway into a virtual parking lot for several miles. CDOT said delays are expected to last more than two hours as holiday ski traffic picks up.

Officials are suggesting motorists use U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 40 as alternate routes. U.S. Highway 285 is also recommended, but high winds could make travel difficult.

The Colorado State Patrol said repair work would likely take 7 to 8 hours to complete, which will bring the congestion into the evening rush hour.