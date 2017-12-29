Massive backups after hole appears on WB I-70 at Floyd Hill

Repairs are expected to take several hours

Robert Garrison
11:55 AM, Dec 29, 2017
DENVER — Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in the mountains is backed up for several miles after a hole opened up on a bridge at the bottom of Floyd Hill Friday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the right lane on westbound I-70 just past US 6 as crews work to make emergency repairs to the bridge deck, which includes installing steel plates over the 6-foot by 7-foot hole.

The closure and repair work has snagged westbound traffic in the area, turning that stretch of highway into a virtual parking lot for several miles. CDOT said delays are expected to last more than two hours as holiday ski traffic picks up.

Officials are suggesting motorists use U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 40 as alternate routes. U.S. Highway 285 is also recommended, but high winds could make travel difficult. 

The Colorado State Patrol said repair work would likely take 7 to 8 hours to complete, which will bring the congestion into the evening rush hour.

