Marshall Fire Disaster Recovery Center to close

DENVER — The Disaster Recovery Center that was opened to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire will close this weekend.

The center, located at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette, will close March 5 at 5 p.m., according to officials.

Though the center will close, many of the services that were offered there will still be available. Personalized assistance with FEMA-related questions over the phone and virtually through DisasterAssistance.gov , the FEMA mobile app or the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 — which is open every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

FEMA’s Mitigation Community Education and Outreach team is also available to provide assistance for community members affected by the wildfire and the straight-line wind event . The helpline, which is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., can be reached at 833-336-2487 or fema-r8-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov .