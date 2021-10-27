Market bringing affordable, nutritious food to Sun Valley neighborhood will open Nov. 2

DENVER — A new food market will open in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood on Tuesday, but it's much more than just a place to purchase groceries.

The 1,800-square-foot Decatur Fresh Market, one of Denver Housing Authority's projects, is an international grocery market, workforce training program, and community space for the Sun Valley and West Denver community.

Sun Valley is located between I-25 and Federal Boulevard west of downtown Denver. Before the Decatur Fresh Market, the neighborhood's 2,000 residents didn't have access to a grocery store within 2.5 miles of their homes, meaning it was in a food desert, said David Nisivoccia, executive director of Denver Housing Authority.

“Our goal is for the market to become a cultural destination that celebrates and preserves Sun Valley’s diversity and unique fabric, and for the market to also serve as a shared community space," he said.

Shoppers can purchase culturally relevant bulk dry goods and spices, produce, meat and dairy products, frozen items, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, coffee, juice bar, household staples, and other items from the store, according to the Denver Housing Authority. The store has partnered with Osage Café and the Sun Valley Grow Garden to offer fresh produce and weekly specials.

In addition, the store will work in conjunction with the Youth Employment Academy (YEA) to provide paid training internships for young Sun Valley residents ages 14 to 24. Training will cover retail management and customer service.

On its opening day Tuesday, the market will welcome customers from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its coffee shop will stay open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 995 N. Decatur Street in Denver. If you plan to visit, look for the mural along the south-facing wall.

To learn more about Decatur Fresh and its internships, click here.