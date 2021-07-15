Mark Redwine’s defense rests without addressing sordid photos at heart of prosecution’s murder case

Mark Redwine’s defense team rested its case Wednesday without addressing the sordid photos that prosecutors allege motivated Redwine to kill his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine.

Redwine, 59, is accused of killing Dylan while the boy was visiting his father’s Vallecito home over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2012. The murder trial is in the fourth week of testimony and the jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday, after closing arguments.

Prosecutors have argued that Redwine killed his son in a fit of rage when Dylan confronted his father over photographs that depict Redwine dressed in a bra and eating feces from a diaper. Redwine’s defense attorneys argued that Dylan ran away from home and may have been killed by a wild animal.

Redwine’s public defenders did not address the sordid photographs as they presented their case, though they did establish during the prosecution’s case that Dylan’s older brother had confronted their father about the photos while Dylan and Redwine were on a trip together, and that Dylan was not harmed at that time.

Redwine said in court Wednesday that he would not take the stand in his own defense.

