Aspen marijuana sales top liquor sales for first time

Associated Press
12:00 PM, Feb 8, 2018
marijuana sales top alcohol sales | marijuana sales top liquor sales 2017 | aspen marijuana | aspen marijuana sales | aspen pot

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 01: A customer pays for cannabis products at Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary after the start of recreational marijuana sales began on July 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada joins seven other states allowing recreational marijuana use and becomes the first of four states that voted to legalize recreational sales in November's election to allow dispensaries to sell cannabis for recreational use to anyone over 21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
2017 Getty Images

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Recent figures say sales at Aspen's marijuana dispensaries last year topped liquor stores in revenue.

The Aspen Times reports the city's Finance Department in its year-end sales tax report for 2017 says legal-pot sellers hauled in $11.3 million in revenue last year compared with $10.5 million for liquor stores, marking the first time marijuana sales outpaced alcohol for the year in Aspen.

The report says cannabis revenue last year also marked a 16 percent improvement over 2016, which produced $9.7 million in sales. The marijuana industry also enjoyed the biggest rate of growth last year among the city's 12 retail sectors.

The report shows Aspen's retailers combined to generate $730.4 million in revenue, 2 percent better than 2016.

___

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top