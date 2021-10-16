Marijuana Enforcement Division issues health and safety advisory for some marijuana flower products

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue's Marijuana Enforcement Division issued a Health and Safety Advisory on some medical and retail marijuana flower produced by The Chronic Factory.

The department, in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, issued the advisory after identifying potentially unsafe levels of total yeast and mold contamination and water activity in several harvest batches. The CDPHE and DOR determined the marijuana had levels above the acceptable limits established in Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115.

The CDPHE and DOR also determined some of the harvest batches were not tested in accordance with Rule 4‐120.

Documentation indicated the batches were produced between May 10, 2021 and June 1, 2021. Medical and retail marijuana from the batches were sold to patients or consumers between June 10, 2021, and October 14, 2021.

Consumers with affected products should return them to The Chronic Factory for proper disposal. The label on the product container should indicate the license number of the business that cultivated the marijuana as well as the harvest batch number.

Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming affected products should seek medical attention immediately and report it to the store where they purchased the product.