Many gym members around Colorado breathing easier with no mask, but some continue to wear them

LITTLETON, Colo. — Gym members say they can breathe easy once again now that they no longer have to wear masks.

"I was like, 'Oh great,' and I ripped mine off and put it in my pocket. It was nice to have a workout mask free," said Darren Chilton, a Planet Fitness member.

Chilton was one of many at the Littleton Planet Fitness putting down the mask and picking up the weights.

"We've seen some people excited. They rip the mask off as soon as we give them the news," said Will Hayne, Littleton Planet Fitness general manager.

Signs at the front door say masks are recommended, but the gym isn’t requiring them.

"It’s definitely a relief that myself and other employees don’t have to strictly enforce the policy. We spent a lot of time telling a lot of members to make sure they put it above their nose," Hayne said.

About half the members took to heart the recommendation on Monday. Lesly Saenz was one of them.

"It feels normal. It’s weird if I don’t have it on. I feel like people are judging me," Saenz said.

Over at Niks Performance Training Facility, members are embracing the no mask policy that went into effect Sunday.

"Some people still will wear a mask if they come in here, and that’s OK," said Nikki Rouillard, Niks Performance owner.

Rouillard said wearing a mask has been tough on her clients and members, many of which compete in their respective sports.

"With the intensity that they lift with, it’s pretty hard to have the mask on and be able to feel confident and comfortable," Rouillard said.

She hopes Level Clear is here to stay.

"We were still lucky to have a business in the end," Rouillard said, "but hopefully we won’t have to do this again."