Many families reuniting for the first time this Thanksgiving at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Traveling through the airport can always come with its share of stress especially the day before Thanksgiving.

What makes it worthwhile are the family reunions.

Last Thanksgiving, many families across the country weren’t able to spend the holiday together because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, many families are reuniting and spending the holiday together, some for for the first time in two years.

Even if time is limited, families reuniting at the Denver International Airport said that every second with their loved ones counts.

“We’re so grateful that we can be reunited again and just be together," one woman said as she was waiting to pick up her niece from DIA. "It is harder whenever the kids get older and they go to college, and it is kind of cool to see your nieces grow up and they’re coming back from college, and it’s like you’re reliving your life a little bit."