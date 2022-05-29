Manure dump shuts down EB I-76

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A manure spill shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in Adams County Sunday morning.

Crews with Adams County Fire responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the Federal Boulevard exit around 9 a.m.

Crews responded to a multi vehicle accident at I-76EB at Federal Blvd. (A load of manure was dumped on the highway.) EB I-76 is closed at Federal Blvd. for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/fRrWdh9kwv — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) May 29, 2022

A load of manure was dumped on the highway during the incident. No injuries were reported, according to Adams County Fire.

The fire department did not provide an estimate on how long the closure will last.