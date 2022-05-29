Watch
Manure dump shuts down EB I-76

Adams County Fire
Posted at 9:37 AM, May 29, 2022
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A manure spill shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in Adams County Sunday morning.

Crews with Adams County Fire responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the Federal Boulevard exit around 9 a.m.

A load of manure was dumped on the highway during the incident. No injuries were reported, according to Adams County Fire.

The fire department did not provide an estimate on how long the closure will last.

