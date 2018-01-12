Manual High School teacher placed on leave after bringing joint to school

Fog
DENVER — A teacher at Manual High School was placed on administrative leave after bringing a joint to school, district officials confirmed to Denver7.
The unidentified teacher brought the marijuana cigarette to class Thursday as part of an anti-pot campaign, Denver Public Schools said.
District officials say the project was not approved by school administration. Three other staff members apparently involved with the campaign were placed on leave as well.
Denver Police are investigating possible criminal charges.