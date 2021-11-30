Man's death ruled a homicide after he succumbs to gunshot injuries

AURORA, Colo. — A man's death has been ruled a homicide after he succumbed to his injuries several days after being shot.

On Nov. 22 around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department were called out to the parking lot of 10720 East Iliff Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. However, on Nov. 27, he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy has been performed, and the victim's death has been ruled a homicide.

The Major Crimes Homicide Unit is now leading the investigation.

Authorities say no suspect information is available at this time.

The victim's identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

