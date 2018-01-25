Manhunt underway in Thornton shooting and more: 5 Things to Know for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

1. Manhunt underway for two suspects in Thornton

Police are still searching for two suspects in connection with shooting that resulted in the death of an Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy early Wednesday evening. Read the latest from our coverage here: http://bit.ly/2rANtu7

2. President Trump boosts hopes of 'Dreamers'

He says he's open to an immigration plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the U.S. as children and are now here illegally.

3. The Outdoor Retailer show is holding its first convention ever in Colorado

After calling Utah home for twenty years, the nation’s largest outdoor recreation trade show is beginning a new chapter in Colorado. Read more about it here: http://bit.ly/2rCtLOF

4. The 23rd annual Winter X Games kick off in Aspen

The 2018 X Games Aspen are back for a 23rd year at Buttermilk Mountain and the world’s best in action sports, music and festival experience on snow will be there for the big event. Learn more here: http://bit.ly/2rAaAF3

5. Warmer on Thursday in Denver, flurries on Friday

Warmer weather can be expected in Denver and across much of eastern Colorado on Thursday with highs in the low 50s to near 60 degrees before a cold front pushes across Colorado on Friday with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible for the mountains and a chance for flurries in Denver and across the eastern plains.