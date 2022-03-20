Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Managing crowded parks raises equity, access concerns

Packed parks in Jefferson County
KMGH
Packed parks in Jefferson County
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 16:47:46-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s open spaces are growing alarmingly crowded on popular days.

The Colorado Sun reports that visitation at many close-in Front Range state parks has doubled or nearly tripled in recent years. And the state parks commission may have just opened the gates on a new flood.

The annual state parks pass will be only $29 in 2023, tacked on to annual car registration with an option to decline it. That's less than half the current $80 fee for one car.

Some open space managers say park users should expect more experiments with timed-entry reservation systems and shuttles from remote parking areas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-painatpumppromo.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Why are gas prices skyrocketing? A deep-dive into the pain at the pump