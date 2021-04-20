Man with developmental disabilities missing out of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services is searching for a man with developmental disabilities who left home and has not returned.

Reid Leos, 23, left his home on Prairie Hill Drive in Fort Collins on April 19 between 12 a.m. and 11 a.m. Leos has a developmental disability and the mental capacity of someone between 9-12 years old.

He is 5-foot-11-inches, 155 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and some facial hair.

His family is concerned for his safety, especially in light of the inclement weather. Leos is believed to be wearing a green beanie and shorts. He may be wearing a hoodie or sweatshirt and carrying a black duffle bag with "Title" in white lettering.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his possible whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Collins Police immediately at (970) 221-6540.