Man with dementia reported missing out of El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man with dementia last seen Tuesday afternoon has been reported missing out of El Paso County.

James Bradley, 61, was last seen in the 10000 block of West Highway 24 at noon on Feb. 15, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s described as a 6-foot-4, 189 pound man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bradley is possibly driving a maroon GMC Envoy with Colorado license plate NLQ021.

Bradley has dementia, and it’s possible he’s heading to Oklahoma.

Anyone who sees him should call the sheriff’s office at (719) 390-5555.