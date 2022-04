DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a man with dementia who has been reported missing.

Cameron Thorn was last seen on April 10 in the area of East 33rd Avenue and North Forest Street.

Thorn is described as a 5-foot-7, 140 pound, 68-year-old man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information about Thorn’s whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000 immediately.