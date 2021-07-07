Man with Alzheimer's missing after losing sight of wife during bike ride in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A man with a cognitive impairment is missing after he lost sight of his wife during a bike ride in Arvada Tuesday.

Richard Feight, 61, was last seen riding a red Raleigh bicycle near Davis Lane Park (6971 Quail St.) along the Ralston Creek Trail on Tuesday around 4:50 p.m. He was wearing black shorts, a gray sweatshirt with a Harley Davidson logo, and white Adidas shoes at the time.

Arvada police said he was riding a bicycle with his wife along the trail when they lost sight of each other.

Feight is a white man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

He has Alzheimer's, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Anybody with information on Feight's whereabouts is asked to call Arvada police at 720-898-6900, the JeffCo Communication Center at 303-980-7300 or 911.