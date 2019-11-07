Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man who tried to abduct Aurora girl sentenced to 25 years

Posted: 11:50 AM, Nov 07, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-07 13:50:53-05
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
<p>Tyler Christensen, 32, faces charges of attempted aggravated sexual assault on a child, attempted sexual contact – no consent, attempted second-degree kidnapping and three sentence enhancers for being a habitual criminal, which would kick in if he is convicted.</p>
Man accused of trying to kidnap Aurora girl charged with 3 felonies, sentence enhancers

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has sentenced a sex offender who tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl off an Aurora street last year to 25 years in prison.

The Sentinel reports that an Arapahoe County District Court judge sentenced 33-year-old Tyler Christensen after Christensen pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Christensen was a registered sex offender in Aurora when he was arrested in October 2018.

Investigators say Christensen grabbed the girl and covered her mouth as she was walking from her bus stop to her home around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2018.

The girl was able to flee the area after she screamed and bit the suspect's ring finger. She then ran home and called 911.

___

Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7 ott ad gfx

Local News

How to watch Denver7 on a streaming device