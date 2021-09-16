Man who shot Colorado Springs officer in 2018 sentenced to 45 years in prison

DENVER – An El Paso County judge on Thursday sentenced the man convicted of shooting and seriously injuring a Colorado Springs police officer in 2018 to 45 years in prison.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was convicted in late June of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other counts in connection with the shooting of Officer Cem Duzel in August 2018 and was sentenced Thursday.

Duzel and his partner testified at the week-long trial earlier this summer along with more than 40 other witnesses. Al Khammasi shot Duzel in the head when he responded to calls about gunfire near N. Union Blvd. and E. Boulder Ave. the morning of Aug. 2, 2019.

Duzel spent significant time in the hospital after the shooting but returned to his family in New York in 2019 after more than a year of surgeries and rehab.

