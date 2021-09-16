Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man who shot Colorado Springs officer in 2018 sentenced to 45 years in prison

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Iraqi refugee pleads not guilty in Colorado Springs police officer's shooting
Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 15:50:38-04

DENVER – An El Paso County judge on Thursday sentenced the man convicted of shooting and seriously injuring a Colorado Springs police officer in 2018 to 45 years in prison.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was convicted in late June of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other counts in connection with the shooting of Officer Cem Duzel in August 2018 and was sentenced Thursday.

Duzel and his partner testified at the week-long trial earlier this summer along with more than 40 other witnesses. Al Khammasi shot Duzel in the head when he responded to calls about gunfire near N. Union Blvd. and E. Boulder Ave. the morning of Aug. 2, 2019.

Duzel spent significant time in the hospital after the shooting but returned to his family in New York in 2019 after more than a year of surgeries and rehab.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling-v3.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive